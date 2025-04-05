Casino Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 3rd

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that operate casinos and associated gaming, entertainment, and hospitality services. Investors in these stocks benefit from the revenues generated by gambling activities and related ventures, although these stocks are also subject to regulatory and economic factors that can greatly affect profitability. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of FLUT stock traded down $11.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $217.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,486. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment has a one year low of $174.03 and a one year high of $299.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 989.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FLUT

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of DKNG traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,216,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,618,108. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.25. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $28.69 and a 52-week high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DKNG

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Shares of WYNN stock traded down $8.38 on Thursday, reaching $73.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,512,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,309. Wynn Resorts has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.34.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WYNN

Featured Articles