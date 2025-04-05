Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,849 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CPRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.47 and a one year high of $26.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,333,200.72. This represents a 25.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

