CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in CBIZ were worth $57,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CBIZ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,716,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $385,948,000 after acquiring an additional 43,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,095,000 after purchasing an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBIZ by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,109,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 11,615 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CBIZ by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 594,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,015,000 after buying an additional 127,822 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 535,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,851,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CBIZ, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.66 and a twelve month high of $90.13.

In other news, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 6,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $468,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,208.25. This represents a 13.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CBZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

About CBIZ

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

