Centerra Gold Q1 EPS Forecast Increased by Raymond James

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centerra Gold in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 31st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Desjardins downgraded Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cormark cut Centerra Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Centerra Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Centerra Gold Stock Down 9.4 %

Shares of NYSE CGAU opened at $5.63 on Thursday. Centerra Gold has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.32.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.92 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 378.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 359,905 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 145.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 419,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 249,004 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Centerra Gold by 284.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 74,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 55,444 shares during the last quarter. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 52.78%.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.