Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CMG. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Cfra raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.38.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1 year low of $46.78 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.34.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

