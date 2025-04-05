ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, March 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDXC
ChromaDex Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.
ChromaDex Company Profile
ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ChromaDex
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.