ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $6.80 to $8.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDXC

ChromaDex Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market capitalization of $611.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 787.29 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.44. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $9.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CDXC. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in ChromaDex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in ChromaDex during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ChromaDex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.