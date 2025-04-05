Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 56.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 298.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the third quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 21.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Churchill Downs by 957.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHDN opened at $102.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.57. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $101.62 and a one year high of $150.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.27.

Churchill Downs Announces Dividend

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.06). Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 43.67% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.21 million. Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Churchill Downs announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHDN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $164.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Churchill Downs from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $166.00 target price on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Profile

(Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.