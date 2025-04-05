Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ciena by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, SVP Brodie Gage sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.91, for a total transaction of $30,068.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,256,582.77. This represents a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 16,912 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $1,436,843.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,042,121.12. The trade was a 22.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 66,200 shares of company stock worth $4,921,513 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.

About Ciena

Free Report

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Featured Stories

