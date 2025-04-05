Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Ciena by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 328 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 409.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Ciena by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ciena Stock Performance
Shares of CIEN stock opened at $53.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 93.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $101.44.
Insider Activity
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have weighed in on CIEN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ciena from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Ciena from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ciena and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.38.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ciena
About Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ciena
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.