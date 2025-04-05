Citigroup Cuts Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target to $50.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wolfe Research cut Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Robinhood Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.24.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOOD opened at $34.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.14. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 47.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total value of $31,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $1,290,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 706,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,462,727.20. The trade was a 3.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,627,010 shares of company stock worth $131,897,049 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Robinhood Markets

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 184.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,237,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,248,000 after purchasing an additional 26,107,934 shares during the period. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 24,158,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,159,000 after buying an additional 273,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 8.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,558,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,536,000 after buying an additional 1,085,679 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,175,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,464,000 after buying an additional 555,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,078,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,031,000 after buying an additional 3,091,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

