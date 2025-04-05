Citigroup Cuts Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target to $105.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stifel Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

Stifel Financial stock opened at $78.82 on Wednesday. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $73.51 and a 12-month high of $120.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 16.59%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stifel Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $137,448,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,958,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,923,000 after buying an additional 860,465 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,628,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,346,000 after acquiring an additional 672,420 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Stifel Financial by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 238,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,347,000 after acquiring an additional 197,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,207,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,088,000 after acquiring an additional 186,352 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

