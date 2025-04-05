Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,715 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 8,685 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 241,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 322,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,037 shares in the last quarter.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

NYSE KOF opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.40. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $72.68 and a twelve month high of $102.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.22. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on KOF. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on KOF

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.