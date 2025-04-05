Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 24.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,507 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Imperial Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.33.

Imperial Oil Price Performance

Imperial Oil stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.44. Imperial Oil Limited has a one year low of $60.95 and a one year high of $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.57.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.4972 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.80%.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

