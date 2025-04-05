Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camping World by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 978,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,701,000 after purchasing an additional 41,705 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,451,000 after buying an additional 175,554 shares in the last quarter. Burkehill Global Management LP bought a new position in Camping World during the fourth quarter valued at about $15,810,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Camping World by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 317,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after acquiring an additional 156,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Camping World by 611.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 251,748 shares during the period. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CWH opened at $12.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.69. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $26.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.55). Camping World had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.79%.

CWH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down from $28.00) on shares of Camping World in a research report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Camping World from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Camping World from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.88.

In other news, President Matthew D. Wagner purchased 5,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,294,270.40. The trade was a 1.94 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

