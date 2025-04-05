Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $829,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 95,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ LEGR opened at $44.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.74. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1 year low of $37.28 and a 1 year high of $50.35.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.