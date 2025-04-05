Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 7,431 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,431 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,451,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 9,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 76,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.83. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $87.06. The company has a market capitalization of $865.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (SMIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of the bottom 14% of companies traded on Indian stock markets. SMIN was launched on Feb 8, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.