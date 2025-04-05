Comparing Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR) and General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI)

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) and Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ:ADUR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for General Enterprise Ventures and Aduro Clean Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score General Enterprise Ventures 0 0 0 0 0.00 Aduro Clean Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Aduro Clean Technologies has a consensus target price of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,084.83%. Given Aduro Clean Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aduro Clean Technologies is more favorable than General Enterprise Ventures.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets General Enterprise Ventures -544.66% -162.24% -104.56% Aduro Clean Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares General Enterprise Ventures and Aduro Clean Technologies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio General Enterprise Ventures $520,000.00 76.08 -$10.10 million ($0.08) -13.44 Aduro Clean Technologies $299,021.00 401.34 N/A N/A N/A

Aduro Clean Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than General Enterprise Ventures.

Summary

Aduro Clean Technologies beats General Enterprise Ventures on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. in October 2021. General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming.

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. Aduro Clean Technologies is based in LONDON, Ontario.

