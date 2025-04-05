Comparing Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS) & Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Data443 Risk Mitigation (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) and Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Bentley Systems”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Data443 Risk Mitigation $5.58 million 0.00 -$4.24 million N/A N/A Bentley Systems $1.35 billion 8.33 $326.71 million $0.73 52.96

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Data443 Risk Mitigation -90.22% N/A -88.94% Bentley Systems 27.73% 29.50% 8.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Data443 Risk Mitigation and Bentley Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Data443 Risk Mitigation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Bentley Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Data443 Risk Mitigation has a beta of 33.71, indicating that its stock price is 3,271% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.06, indicating that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Data443 Risk Mitigation and Bentley Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Data443 Risk Mitigation 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bentley Systems 1 3 5 0 2.44

Bentley Systems has a consensus price target of $55.13, indicating a potential upside of 42.59%. Given Bentley Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Data443 Risk Mitigation.

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Data443 Risk Mitigation on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content. It also provides Data Placement Manager, a data transport, transformation, and delivery product; Access Control Manager that enables access controls across various platforms at scale for internal client systems and commercial public cloud platforms; Blockchain Protection Manager, which protects blockchain transactions from inadvertent disclosure and data leaks; and Global Privacy Manager, a privacy compliance and consumer loss mitigation platform. In addition, the company offers IntellyWP to enhance the user experience for content management platform; Chat History Scanner, which scans chat messages for compliance, security, personally identifiable information, personal information, payment card industry information, and custom keywords; and GDPR Framework, CCPA Framework, and LGPD Framework WordPress Plugins that enables organizations’ compliance on privacy rules and regulations. It serves the government, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, and telecommunications sectors. The company was formerly known as LandStar, Inc. and changed its name to Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. in October 2019. Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Free Report)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS. It also provides infrastructure cloud applications, such as ProjectWise, SYNCHRO, and AssetWise, as well as iTwin platform that enables users to create and curate cloud native 4D/5D digital representations of physical infrastructure assets consisting of iTwin Capture, iTwin Experience, and iTwin IoT platforms. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, subsurface, process engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.