Contrasting Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) & Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC)

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) and Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Lowe’s Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jewett-Cameron Trading -2.66% -5.00% -4.44% Lowe’s Companies 8.19% -47.55% 15.28%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Jewett-Cameron Trading and Lowe’s Companies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jewett-Cameron Trading 0 0 0 0 0.00 Lowe’s Companies 1 9 14 0 2.54

Valuation & Earnings

Lowe’s Companies has a consensus price target of $280.35, suggesting a potential upside of 25.69%. Given Lowe’s Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lowe’s Companies is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.

This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Lowe’s Companies”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jewett-Cameron Trading $46.61 million 0.32 $720,000.00 ($0.35) -12.00 Lowe’s Companies $83.67 billion 1.49 $7.73 billion $12.21 18.27

Lowe’s Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lowe’s Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Jewett-Cameron Trading has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lowe’s Companies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.1% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lowe’s Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lowe’s Companies beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

About Lowe’s Companies

(Get Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical. In addition, the company offers installation services through independent contractors in various product categories; and extended protection plans and repair services. It sells its national brand-name merchandise and private brand products to professional customers, homeowners, renters, businesses, and government. The company also sells its products through Lowes.com website; and through mobile applications. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. was founded in 1921 and is based in Mooresville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.