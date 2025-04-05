Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,761 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Archer Aviation were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACHR. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 272.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 427,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 312,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,277,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,206,000 after purchasing an additional 446,864 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 253.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 29,912,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,643,000 after buying an additional 6,371,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth about $6,039,000. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Archer Aviation from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Archer Aviation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, CFO Mark Mesler sold 62,258 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total value of $479,386.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 630,243 shares in the company, valued at $4,852,871.10. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 50,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,070,360 shares in the company, valued at $12,844,320. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 474,780 shares of company stock worth $3,758,081. Insiders own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Trading Down 10.7 %

Archer Aviation stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $12.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.10. Equities research analysts predict that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Archer Aviation

(Free Report)

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.