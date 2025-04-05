Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.
Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 2.14. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37.
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
