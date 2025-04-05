Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 987 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMDX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,604,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TransMedics Group by 20.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in TransMedics Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TransMedics Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransMedics Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMDX opened at $67.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99 and a beta of 2.14. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.