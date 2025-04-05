Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,828 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,700,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,805,000 after buying an additional 3,178,785 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Coeur Mining by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,146,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,937,000 after acquiring an additional 89,863 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,504,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,328,000 after acquiring an additional 30,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 665,452 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,248,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDE opened at $4.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day moving average is $6.35. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 1.51.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The firm had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.32 million. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. Sell-side analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDE. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. TD Cowen raised Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.05.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

