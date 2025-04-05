Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 771 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Rogers worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Rogers alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,353,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $239,125,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 706,815 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $79,877,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rogers by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 411,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,461,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Rogers by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 242,914 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,682,000 after buying an additional 13,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Rogers during the 3rd quarter valued at $17,517,000. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Price Performance

ROG opened at $60.88 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $56.13 and a one year high of $134.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.75 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 3.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CL King assumed coverage on Rogers in a report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROG

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.