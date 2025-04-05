Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 442.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Price Performance

ALG opened at $165.35 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.26 and a fifty-two week high of $222.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $184.01 and a 200 day moving average of $184.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Alamo Group Dividend Announcement

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ALG shares. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Alamo Group from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 target price on shares of Alamo Group in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W cut shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

Alamo Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

