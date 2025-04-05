Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.04 Million Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in ePlus were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in ePlus by 256.8% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 421 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in ePlus in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ePlus during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $57.14 on Friday. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

ePlus ( NASDAQ:PLUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.37). ePlus had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

