Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.09 Million Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Century Communities by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,798 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Century Communities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 133,860 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Century Communities by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 527,526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 34,046 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Century Communities by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 64,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after buying an additional 46,477 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $543,000. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective (down from $96.00) on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Century Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

NYSE CCS opened at $65.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.76. Century Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.07 and a twelve month high of $108.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.41 and its 200 day moving average is $81.95.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.33. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Century Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Century Communities’s payout ratio is 11.15%.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

