Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.13 Million Position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $1,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,181,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,576,000 after purchasing an additional 50,193 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Red Rock Resorts by 258.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the period. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $1,479,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Red Rock Resorts from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

NASDAQ RRR opened at $37.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.18.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.34. Red Rock Resorts had a return on equity of 71.00% and a net margin of 7.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Red Rock Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Casinos LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. The company owns and operates gaming and entertainment facilities, including Durango Casino & Resort and smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

