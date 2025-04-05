Corebridge Financial Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,264 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Enerpac Tool Group alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 110.7% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 147,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of EPAC stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.59 and a 12-month high of $51.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $145.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.80 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 15.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Friday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.