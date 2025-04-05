Corebridge Financial Inc. Lowers Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of EVERTEC worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its position in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 68,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 12,696 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 67,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 125,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 107,349 shares in the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on EVTC. Susquehanna raised EVERTEC from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EVERTEC in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Karla Cruz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $73,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,065 shares in the company, valued at $664,250.05. This trade represents a 9.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.45, for a total value of $2,996,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,567,341.40. This trade represents a 22.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,170 shares of company stock worth $7,149,206. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EVERTEC Stock Performance

Shares of EVTC opened at $33.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.39. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

EVERTEC Company Profile

(Free Report)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business and financial technology in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Latin America Payments and Solutions; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.