Corebridge Financial Inc. Purchases 1,507 Shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in CleanSpark by 962.1% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in CleanSpark by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Haven Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,551,228.64. This trade represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $103,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock worth $335,945. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CLSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital raised CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.57.

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.93 and its 200 day moving average is $10.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55 and a beta of 4.12. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. Analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

