Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,048 Shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,734,999,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter worth $267,437,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,274,851 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $84,218,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 699,884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $46,206,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 643,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $47,323,000 after purchasing an additional 62,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $67.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.15 and its 200 day moving average is $75.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.69. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The savings and loans company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $173.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.27 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 21.91%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.92%.

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Pathward Financial from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

