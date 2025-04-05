Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,268 Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,268 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 4,876 shares during the period. M3 Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the third quarter worth about $408,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 3.2 %

GBX opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.40 and a 12 month high of $71.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.48.

Greenbrier Companies Increases Dividend

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $875.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.51 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Insider Activity

In other Greenbrier Companies news, COO William J. Krueger sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $126,420.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,951.94. The trade was a 4.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

