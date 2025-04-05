Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,358 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 78,037.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 782,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,649,000 after acquiring an additional 781,154 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,036,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,393,000 after purchasing an additional 348,504 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 820,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,302,000 after purchasing an additional 313,689 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,060,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,069,000 after purchasing an additional 290,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at $13,874,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. William Blair downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

ACLS opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.45 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.62. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.40 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.29. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 21.02%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Axcelis Technologies declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

