Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,428 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Banner were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Banner by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BANR shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Banner in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Banner has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Shares of BANR stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.07. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $42.00 and a twelve month high of $78.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.17.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

