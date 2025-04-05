Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,430 Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Acushnet by 6.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,632,000 after purchasing an additional 63,294 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Acushnet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 441,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,118,000 after buying an additional 10,762 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new stake in Acushnet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $508,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in Acushnet by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 31,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Acushnet by 361.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 38,041 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOLF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Acushnet from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.80.

In related news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.86, for a total value of $1,417,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,802,985.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

GOLF opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.84. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $57.21 and a 12 month high of $76.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $445.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Acushnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.23%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

