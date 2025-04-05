Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 2,442 Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,442 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDYA. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,317,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,112,000 after buying an additional 443,640 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,078,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,507,000 after acquiring an additional 282,936 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $6,030,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 9.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,945,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,645,000 after acquiring an additional 172,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 1,071,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,546,000 after purchasing an additional 131,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 5.5 %

IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.19. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.40 and a 52-week high of $44.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IDYA. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.58.

View Our Latest Analysis on IDYA

IDEAYA Biosciences Profile

(Free Report)

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.