Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 3,770 Shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,770 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

OSW opened at $15.19 on Friday. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

