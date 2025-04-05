Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 4,675 Shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,675 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Upwork were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Upwork alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Upwork during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Upwork by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 77.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upwork Price Performance

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Upwork Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $18.14.

Insider Activity at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.79. Upwork had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Dave Bottoms sold 5,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $70,721.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,593 shares in the company, valued at $125,380.51. The trade was a 36.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 21,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $341,120.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,275,083 shares in the company, valued at $20,592,590.45. The trade was a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,050,760 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on UPWK shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Upwork from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Upwork

Upwork Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company’s work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including administrative support, sales and marketing, design and creative, and customer service, as well as web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.