Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 5,296 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,918 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of NeoGenomics worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NeoGenomics by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 7.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NeoGenomics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $8.78 on Friday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.27 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.28.

NeoGenomics ( NASDAQ:NEO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $172.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 11.92%. As a group, analysts expect that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NEO. Bank of America lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Benchmark downgraded NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NeoGenomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Clinical Services and Advanced Diagnostics segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, academic centers, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical companies, and clinical laboratories.

