Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 6,026 Shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its position in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,026 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get NCR Voyix alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYX. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in NCR Voyix by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR Voyix by 175.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCR Voyix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in NCR Voyix by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VYX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of NCR Voyix from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR Voyix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

NCR Voyix Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $8.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1-year low of $8.27 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83.

NCR Voyix Profile

(Free Report)

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Voyix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR Voyix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.