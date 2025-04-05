Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 726 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADUS shares. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare Stock Down 1.0 %

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $100.31 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 52 week low of $87.88 and a 52 week high of $136.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

