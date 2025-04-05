Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 933 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,897 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 933 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 9.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Strategic Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its position in Strategic Education by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 12,771 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRA stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.50. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.43 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $311.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.39%.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Mcrobbie bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $501,843. This trade represents a 10.84 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,332 shares of company stock worth $3,825,169 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

