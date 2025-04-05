Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,574,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,633,000 after buying an additional 44,777 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its stake in CONMED by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 44,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 7,597 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in CONMED in the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CONMED by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 122,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNMD. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of CONMED from $97.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CONMED from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CONMED from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on CONMED from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $56.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.28. CONMED Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. CONMED had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 10.13%. Equities research analysts predict that CONMED Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. CONMED’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

