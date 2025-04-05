Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,511 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,789,000 after acquiring an additional 11,395 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 7.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,273 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 330.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 12,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, insider Trent G. Kamke sold 2,009 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $164,979.08. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,915.68. The trade was a 26.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Price Performance

NASDAQ LMAT opened at $79.78 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.39 and a 1-year high of $109.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.15.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 19.40%. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.99 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMAT. Barrington Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Thursday, February 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LMAT

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

(Free Report)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.