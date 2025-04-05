Corebridge Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of LiveRamp worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in LiveRamp during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $15,251,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 272 Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,914,000. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

RAMP stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,428.30 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.96. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.45 and a 12-month high of $38.00.

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.22). LiveRamp had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.01%. Equities analysts predict that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

RAMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $119,663.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Vihan Sharma sold 39,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $1,416,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 110,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,943,675.12. This trade represents a 26.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

