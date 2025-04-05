Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Shares Acquired Rep. April McClain Delaney

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY). In a filing disclosed on April 02nd, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Corpay stock on March 13th.

Get Corpay alerts:

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) on 3/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Toro (NYSE:TTC) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 3/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 3/14/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/10/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 3/7/2025.

Corpay Trading Down 9.4 %

CPAY opened at $287.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $359.52 and a 200-day moving average of $352.45. Corpay, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.10 and a 52 week high of $400.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corpay ( NYSE:CPAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by ($0.41). Corpay had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 41.46%. Equities research analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corpay news, Director Richard Macchia sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.23, for a total value of $910,683.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,583,434.45. This trade represents a 16.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CPAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Corpay in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Corpay from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Corpay from $434.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $354.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.54.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CPAY

Institutional Trading of Corpay

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Corpay by 3.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Corpay by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter worth $1,357,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Corpay during the third quarter valued at $654,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.