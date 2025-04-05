Country Club Bank Has $36.85 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Country Club Bank raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 146,130 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Country Club Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $36,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Drystone LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bull Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 252.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bull Oak Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth $110,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $229.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.96. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $164.08 and a twelve month high of $260.10.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Apple to $236.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.26.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

