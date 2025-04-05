CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after UBS Group lowered their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $36.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. CSX traded as low as $28.28 and last traded at $28.49, with a volume of 3047316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.74.

Get CSX alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a report on Monday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CSX Price Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $780,194,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,856,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,025,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863,587 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,350,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730,316 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 471.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,748,661 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,568,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at $178,259,000. 73.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average of $33.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 23.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

About CSX

(Get Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.