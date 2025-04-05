Cypress Capital Group Purchases 593 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,397 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Cypress Capital Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares in the last quarter. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the third quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,494,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $171.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities cut Amazon.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total transaction of $469,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock valued at $23,341,803. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

