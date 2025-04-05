D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Enlivex Therapeutics from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Enlivex Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $4.21.

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enlivex Therapeutics will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Enlivex Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Enlivex Therapeutics by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 84,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Enlivex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 1.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company in Israel. Its product pipeline is the Allocetra, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of organ dysfunction caused by sepsis. The company also develops Allocetra for the treatment of moderate knee osteoarthritis and end-stage knee osteoarthritis which is in phase I/II clinical trial.

