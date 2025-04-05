DA Davidson Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for CFR

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.17. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ FY2026 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFR. Barclays assumed coverage on Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.57.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Performance

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $106.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average of $131.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $94.09 and a 1-year high of $147.64. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.82.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.19. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 15.95%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Paul Bracher sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.45, for a total value of $1,603,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,355,819.70. This represents a 10.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 205.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 9,977 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000. GTS Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,051 shares during the period. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

(Get Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.